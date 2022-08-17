Performance Food: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $76 million. On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share. The food distributor posted revenue of $14.59... READ MORE

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $76 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $14.59 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $14.2 billion to $14.5 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $56 billion to $58 billion.

