Performance Food: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 7:29 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $76 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $14.59 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $14.2 billion to $14.5 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $56 billion to $58 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

