On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Pfizer buying Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4B deal

The Associated Press
August 8, 2022 7:17 am
< a min read
      

Pfizer is buying sickle cell drug maker Global Blood Therapeutics in an approximately $5.4 billion deal as it looks to accelerate growth after its revenue soared during the pandemic.

GBT is the developer of Oxbryta tablets, which directly targets the root cause of sickle cell disease. Oxbryta sales were about $195 million last year.

Pfizer will pay $68.50 per share in cash for each GBT share.

Both companies’ boards have approved the deal, which...

READ MORE

Pfizer is buying sickle cell drug maker Global Blood Therapeutics in an approximately $5.4 billion deal as it looks to accelerate growth after its revenue soared during the pandemic.

GBT is the developer of Oxbryta tablets, which directly targets the root cause of sickle cell disease. Oxbryta sales were about $195 million last year.

Pfizer will pay $68.50 per share in cash for each GBT share.

Both companies’ boards have approved the deal, which still needs regulatory approval and approval from GBT shareholders.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Health News