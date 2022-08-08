PRA Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $36.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share. The debt collector posted revenue of $258.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed... READ MORE

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $36.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 91 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $258.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.1 million.

