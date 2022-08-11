Privia Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its second quarter. The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share. The physician practice management company posted revenue of $335.5 million in the... READ MORE

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its second quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $335.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312 million.

