Privia Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 7:13 am
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its second quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $335.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRVA

