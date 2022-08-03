On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Regenxbio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $68.2 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.58 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.44 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $32.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts...

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $32.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

Top Stories