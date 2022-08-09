Trending:
Senseonics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 6:04 pm
GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $104.2 million.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed...

The medical technology company posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.3 million.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $14 million to $18 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

