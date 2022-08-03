On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Shenandoah Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 7:08 am
< a min read
      

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) _ Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $66 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three...

READ MORE

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) _ Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $66 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.3 million.

_____

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEN

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 2022 Data Analytics Round Tables
8|9 Implementing Proactive Security with...
8|9 Cybersecurity Executive Order:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories