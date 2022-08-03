Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.
The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $837 million in the period.
_____
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.
The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $837 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.