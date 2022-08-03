On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 8:58 am
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $837 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI

Top Stories