Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share. The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $837 million in the period. _____

