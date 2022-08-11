Sotherly Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $6.2 million, or 33 cents per share, in the period.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $24.3 million, or $1.38 per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, posted revenue of $47.2 million in the period.
