On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Sotherly Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 7:27 am
< a min read
      

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $6.2 million, or 33 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it...

READ MORE

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $6.2 million, or 33 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $24.3 million, or $1.38 per share.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, posted revenue of $47.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHO

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|17 2022 - FAR Supplement - TAR -...
8|17 Upgrade Higher Ed IT Management with...
8|17 GovForward ICAM Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories