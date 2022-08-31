Trending:
Business News

Spokesman: Vessel runs aground, briefly blocking Suez Canal

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 6:56 pm
CAIRO (AP) — An oil tanker ran aground Wednesday in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly blocking the global waterway, an official said.

The Singaporean-flagged Affinity V vessel had become wedged in a single-lane stretch of the canal, said George Safwat, a spokesman for Suez Canal Authority.

He told a government-affiliated Extra News satellite television the authority that operates the canal deployed tugboats and managed to refloat the vessel.

