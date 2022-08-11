On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Synthetic Biologics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 8:08 am
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYN

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|17 2022 - FAR Supplement - TAR -...
8|17 Upgrade Higher Ed IT Management with...
8|17 GovForward ICAM Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories