Trex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $88.9 million. The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share. The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $386.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts... READ MORE

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $88.9 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $386.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $381.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREX

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.