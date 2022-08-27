On Air: Federal News Network program
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence, the airline said.

Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Flight 394 was transporting 143 passengers and six crew members when it experienced mild turbulence Friday afternoon.

The Airbus A321 jet continued to Salt Lake City International Airport, where it landed without problems. The injured passengers were evaluated by airport paramedics who released two of them and sent the third to a hospital.

The identities of the patients and the nature of their injuries were not disclosed.

Delta did not immediately respond Saturday to an email Saturday seeking additional details.

