United Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $116 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.41 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.10 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $466.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $463 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

