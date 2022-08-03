On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 5:27 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $429.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

