Urban One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 6:34 pm
LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Tuesday reported profit of $15 million in its second quarter.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $118.8 million in the period.

