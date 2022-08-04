On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Walker & Dunlop: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 6:29 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported earnings of $52.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.61.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $340.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WD

