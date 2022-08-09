Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Wheeler Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 5:43 pm
< a min read
      

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $3.5 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The...

READ MORE

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $3.5 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $2.3 million, or 24 cents per share.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating open source intelligence into national security strategy. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results.

The real estate investment trust, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHLR

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|16 North Carolina Digital Government...
8|16 Diving into Digital Equity: Get Your...
8|16 Data Management as a Money Saver for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories