Wheeler Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $3.5 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $2.3 million, or 24 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period.

