WidePoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Monday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its second quarter. The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 29 cents per share. The information technology services provider posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. WidePoint expects full-year revenue in the range of $92 million to $98 million.

