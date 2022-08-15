On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WidePoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 5:09 pm
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Monday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its second quarter.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period.

WidePoint expects full-year revenue in the range of $92 million to $98 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYY

Top Stories