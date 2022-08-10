On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Xometry: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022
DERWOOD, Md. (AP) _ Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its second quarter.

The Derwood, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $95.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $102 million to $104 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $395 million to $400 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XMTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XMTR

Top Stories