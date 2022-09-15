On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Adobe, Arconic fall; Humana, Danaher rise

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Adobe Inc., down $62.39 to $309.13.

The software company is buying Figma in a $20 billion deal, and its third-quarter revenue disappointed investors.

Danaher Corp., up 18 cents to $281.91.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Adobe Inc., down $62.39 to $309.13.

The software company is buying Figma in a $20 billion deal, and its third-quarter revenue disappointed investors.

Danaher Corp., up 18 cents to $281.91.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

The medical device maker’s environmental and applied solutions unit will be spun off into an independent company.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $1.26 to $96.40.

The digital payments company said its chief financial officer is taking a leave of absence for health reasons.

Humana Inc., up $38.39 to $497.24.

The health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Arconic Corp., down $4.24 to $21.24.

The aluminum and metals company gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Norfolk Southern Corp., up 82 cents to $238.86.

        Read more: Business News

A tentative labor agreement averted a strike that would have shut down freight railroads.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp., up 76 cents to $94.88.

The medical device maker received regulatory approval for a device to treat a heart condition.

Hess Corp., down $3.14 to $124.95.

Energy stocks slipped along with U.S. crude oil prices.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|22 Michigan Digital Government Summit
9|22 DevSecOps Bootcamp
9|22 The Year Cybersecurity Went Prime Time:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories