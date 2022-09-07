AeroVironment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 10 cents per share. The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $108.5 million in the period. AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35... READ MORE

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 10 cents per share.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $108.5 million in the period.

AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $490 million to $520 million.

AeroVironment shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $88.67, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVAV

