AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:12 a.m. EDT

Chinese tycoon Richard Liu faces civil trial in alleged rape MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection begins Thursday in a civil trial against Chinese billionaire and JD.com founder Richard Liu. He is accused of raping a University of Minnesota student after a night of dinner and drinks in 2018. Liu has denied that he raped Jingyao Liu after a social event with wealthy Chinese executives and prosecutors never filed charges in the case. He says there... READ MORE

Chinese tycoon Richard Liu faces civil trial in alleged rape

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection begins Thursday in a civil trial against Chinese billionaire and JD.com founder Richard Liu. He is accused of raping a University of Minnesota student after a night of dinner and drinks in 2018. Liu has denied that he raped Jingyao Liu after a social event with wealthy Chinese executives and prosecutors never filed charges in the case. He says there were “profound evidentiary problems.” But Jingyao Liu sued Richard Liu in 2019. She says she was coerced to drink before she was attacked. Jingyao Liu is not related to the billionaire and has agreed that her name can be used publicly.

Ian threatens Florida’s already unstable insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. The massive storm, barreling into Florida with 150 mph winds, double digit storm surge and drenching rains, is almost certain to further damage the state’s market, which has strained under billion dollar losses, insurer insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums. The scale and scope of the storm’s damage will become more clear in the coming days. But its impact could potentially exacerbate existing problems and burden a state-run insurer that has already seen a sharp increase in policies as homeowners struggle to find coverage in the private market.

UK central bank intervenes in market to halt economic crisis

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has taken emergency action to stabilize U.K. financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy. The move Wednesday comes after the government spooked investors with a program of unfunded tax cuts, sending the pound tumbling and the cost of government debt soaring. The central bank warned that crumbling confidence in the economy posed a “material risk to U.K. financial stability.” The International Monetary Fund also has taken the rare step to urge a member of the Group of Seven advanced economies to abandon its plan to cut taxes and increase borrowing to cover the cost.

Rohingya seek reparations from Facebook for role in massacre

For years, Facebook, now called Meta, has pushed the narrative that it was a neutral platform in Myanmar that was misused by malicious people and failed to moderate violent and hateful material adequately. But a new report by Amnesty International says Facebook was not merely a passive site with insufficient content moderation. Rather, Meta’s algorithms “proactively amplified” material that incited violent hatred against the Rohingya beginning as early as 2012. Amnesty found that despite years of warnings, the company not only failed to remove violent hate speech and disinformation against the Rohingya — it actively spread and amplified it until it culminated in the 2017 massacre.

Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices due to hurricane

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. Biden’s message to the industry is: “Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people.” Biden says the hurricane “provides no excuse for price increases at the pump” and if it happens, he’ll ask federal officials to determine ”whether price gauging is going on.” The president is putting companies on notice: “America is watching. The industry should do the right thing,.”

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher after UK calms markets

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after Britain’s central bank moved forcefully to stop a budding financial crisis. Market benchmarks in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney added more than 1%. Shanghai and Tokyo also rose. Oil prices edged lower after jumping by more than $3 per barrel the previous day. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index surged 2% for its biggest gain in seven weeks after the Bank of England announced it would buy as many government bonds as needed to restore order to financial markets. Investors worried that planned British tax cuts would push up already high inflation.

Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Nearly a dozen lawsuits in Illinois accuse gun-maker Smith & Wesson of illegally targeting young men at risk of violence with ads for firearms. The 11 suits filed Wednesday cite the 22-year-old gunman accused of opening fire on a July Fourth parade in suburban Chicago and killing seven people. The lawsuits are the latest bid by mass shooting victims to hold gun manufacturers legally accountable. Liz Turnipseed is among the shooting survivors to file a lawsuit in Lake County. She says she is determined to speak for those killed in mass shootings. Smith & Wesson is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

VW readies Porsche IPO in one of Europe’s largest listings

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Volkswagen is holding a share offering for a minority stake in its luxury division, Porsche. And it will rank among the largest in European history. Volkswagen could reap as much as 9.5 billion euros to fund its push into electric cars and software. The deal lets Volkswagen tap investor interest in getting a piece of Porsche’s fat profit margins. Volkswagen is completing the lineup of investors who will get a piece of the deal. Late Wednesday, Volkswagen priced the offering at 82.50 euros a share — at the top end of its estimated range. The shares are expected to start trading Thursday.

California governor approves farmworker unionization law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved one of the most contentious bills before him this year. It’s a measure aiding efforts by farmworkers to unionize that was backed by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Their support pinned Newsom in a difficult political position after his office previously criticized the proposal. But Newsom negotiated upcoming changes before signing the bill. The law he signed Wednesday gives farmworkers new options to vote to unionize beyond at physical polling places. Proponents say that will help protect workers from union-busting and other intimidation. Farm owners say it lacks necessary safeguards to prevent fraud.

Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour. That could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. The company said that beginning in October, warehouse and transportation workers would earn between $16 and $26 an hour, depending on their position and location in the U.S. The minimum wage at the Seattle-based e-commerce company, which employed roughly 1.5 million workers as of the end of June, will remain $15 an hour. Amazon had raised its average hourly pay to $18 an hour last year. It says the new raise would cost it $1 billion in the next year.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.