AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:18 a.m. EDT

Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is staring down a winter energy crisis. Russia has reduced natural gas supplies as Europe supports Ukraine, and the continent’s ability to get through the winter may depend on how cold it is and competition from Asia. The lights of the Eiffel Tower are turning off earlier than normal and shop windows across Europe are going dark to save energy. High prices mean households and businesses are trying to use less heat and electricity, but they’re running into the hard truth that cutting back only shaves a little off their bills. Governments are rolling out relief and have been able to bolster natural gas storage. But analysts say Russia still has leverage with energy prices high and supplies tight.

Asian shares mixed after Dow falls into bear market

Stocks are mixed in Asia after they closed broadly on lower Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into what’s known as a bear market. U.S. futures rose after the S&P 500 fell 1% Monday. Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Monday’s losses were broad and included banks, health care companies and energy stocks. The British pound slumped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week. Treasury yields continued to rise as the Federal Reserve and other global central banks step up their fight against inflation.

US case against American Airlines and JetBlue heads to court

DALLAS (AP) — The government is getting its day in court to try to block a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue. A trial is scheduled to start Tuesday in the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against the airlines. The government says that letting American and JetBlue work together on flights in the Northeast will hurt competition and lead to higher fares. The airlines say it’s just the opposite — they say their partnership will make them stronger competitors against Delta and United, and that’s good for consumers. The trial is being held in federal court in Boston. It’s expected to last about three weeks.

Latin America development bank axes chief after ethics probe

MIAMI (AP) — Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank have voted to fire its president, Mauricio Claver-Carone. An ethics investigation found he had a relationship with a subordinate. The governors had until Tuesday to vote on whether to sack Claver-Carone, but enough ballots had been cast by Monday to remove the first American to lead the bank. An investigation conducted at the bank board’s request determined that Claver-Carone violated ethics rules by raising the salary of his chief of staff, with whom he had a romantic relationship. Claver-Carone has denied the relationship and says the investigation was seriously flawed.

Musk, Twitter CEO delay questioning ahead of October trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk won a reprieve from questioning by Twitter lawyers Monday, according to several press reports citing anonymous sources. The billionaire had been scheduled to give a deposition in his high-stakes court fight with Twitter over whether he has to follow through with his agreement to buy the social platform for $44 billion. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal likewise postponed a Monday deposition with Musk lawyers. The trial is set to begin October 17 in Delaware’s Chancery Court, and is scheduled to last just five days. Twitter shares briefly rallied, apparently on hopes of a settlement.

White House: New rule will show ‘true cost’ of plane tickets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced a new initiative that would eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets before they buy them. That would include baggage and change fees. The White House says the proposed rule from the Department of Transportation will prevent airlines from hiding the “true cost” of airline tickets, which would help consumers save money up front and encourage more competition among airlines to offer better fares. The requirement will apply not only to airlines directly but also on third-party search sites such as Kayak and Expedia. The rule would need to go through a 60-day comment period before final approval.

Australian police probe purported hacker’s ransom demand

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest wireless carrier says police are investigating that a purported hacker is already releasing the stolen personal data of its customers and demanding a $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency. The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for the breach affecting 9.8 million people. A Sydney-based cybersecurity writer said the purported hacker released 10,000 Optus customer records on the dark web and threatened to release more unless Optus paid the ransom. He also said the stolen data appeared to include people’s health care numbers. Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil said she was concerned that Medicare numbers were reported as being ransomed even though they earlier weren’t disclosed as being breached.

Fed officials call for more rate hikes to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will have to keep boosting its benchmark interest rate to a point that raises unemployment and gets inflation down from unusually high levels. That’s according to two central bank officials in separate remarks Monday. The comments from both officials added to an ongoing debate about how badly the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes — the fastest in more than 40 years — will hurt the economy. By lifting its benchmark rate, the Fed is pushing up the cost of a wide range of consumer and business loans, including for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards.

Bank of England fails to reassure markets after pound plunge

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has sought to reassure financial markets after the British pound touched an all-time low against the U.S. dollar, but its entreaty has fallen flat for investors concerned about the government’s sweeping package of tax cuts. The central bank said Monday that it’s “closely monitoring’’ the markets and wouldn’t hesitate to boost interest rates to curb inflation. The statement came after the pound plunged as low as $1.0373, its lowest since the decimalization of the currency in 1971. There are concerns that tax cuts announced Friday by Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng would swell government debt and fuel further inflation as the United Kingdom teeters toward recession.

The British pound has taken a tumble. What’s the impact?

LONDON (AP) — The British currency has taken a plunge, sliding against the U.S. dollar to touch an all-time low. Financial markets are alarmed at new Prime Minister Liz Truss’ emergency budget measures to jump-start the economy. Investors are spooked by the sweeping package that’s likely to cost tens of billions in extra borrowing and amounts to a risky gamble to stave off a looming recession. The currency chaos is playing out against a wider backdrop of the dollar’s rally. The slump threatens to worsen Britain’s cost-of-living crisis, pushing up the cost of imported items. It’s also meant drivers are paying more for gasoline since the beginning of the year as the pound has been slumping.

