AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:47 a.m. EDT

Asian stocks sink on German inflation, British tax cuts

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks have sunk again after German inflation spiked higher, British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors and Chinese manufacturing weakened. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street fell to its lowest level in almost two years after strong U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will stick to plans for more interest rate hikes. Investors worry the global economy will tip into recession following interest rate hikes by central banks to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs. Global export demand is weakening and Russia’s attack on Ukraine has disrupted oil and gas markets.

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving quickly to avoid a government shutdown. The Senate on Thursday passed a short-term spending bill that would finance federal agencies into mid-December. The legislation also provides another round of military and economic aid to Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russia’s invasion. The bill finances the federal government through Dec. 16, giving lawmakers time to agree on a larger government funding package after the midterm election. Assistance and money to help low-income families afford their heating bills this winter was also included in the bill, which now heads to the House for consideration.

House approves antitrust bill targeting Big Tech dominance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved antitrust legislation targeting the dominance of Big Tech companies by giving states greater power in competition cases and increasing money for federal regulators. The bipartisan measure was separated from more ambitious provisions aimed at reining in Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple and cleared by key House and Senate committees. Those proposals have languished for months, giving the companies time for vigorous lobbying campaigns against them. The Biden administration endorsed the more limited bill this week. House conservatives objected to the proposed revenue increase for the antitrust regulators, arguing there’s been brazen overreach by the Federal Trade Commission under President Joe Biden.

Musk and Twitter CEO Agrawal were briefly pals, texts show

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Newly disclosed text messages between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that the two men briefly bonded in April over their love of engineering — at least until Musk tweeted this message early on Aug. 9: ‘Is Twitter dying?’” The messages revealed in Delaware court filings surfaced a few weeks before a high-stakes trial over Musk’s abortive $44 billion offer for the social platform. The two sides are due in court Oct. 17 for a five-day trial intended to determine whether Musk must carry through with the agreed-to acquisition he later claimed to put “on hold.”

Storm-battered Florida businesses face arduous rebuilding

Hotels, restaurants and other businesses along Florida’s southwest coast face a long rebuilding process after Hurricane Ian. Damage assessments began Thursday. Fort Myers took a direct hit, as did Sanibel, a barrier island dotted with tourist resorts. The damage appears to be lighter in the Orlando area, home to Walt Disney World and other theme parks. Disney says the park is closed while crews assess damage and clear debris. Some airports are already reopening, and two of the biggest, in Orlando and Tampa, plan to resume flights on Friday morning, according to federal officials.

India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s central bank has raised its key interest rate to 5.90% and said developing economy were facing slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation. The bank’s governor projected inflation at 6.7% in the current fiscal year. The bank slashed the real economic growth forecast to 7% for the fiscal year from 7.2% forecast in August. Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said the world has been confronted with one crisis after another, but India has withstood shocks from the coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

UK’s Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has defended her economic plan that roiled financial markets, saying she’s willing to make “difficult decisions” to get the economy growing. Truss gave her first public comments Thursday since her government last week announced billions in unfunded tax cuts that drove the pound currency to record lows. She says Britain is facing a “very, very difficult” economic situation. But she says the problems are global and spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The turmoil has seen the opposition Labour Party open up a widening lead in opinion polls. A YouGov survey released Thursday gave Labour a 33-point lead over the Conservatives, up from an 8-point lead a week ago.

EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy shrank in the first half of this year, underscoring fears of a broad-based slowdown that could lead to a recession. At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low. Inflation, meantime, remains near its highest level in four decades, though gas costs and other prices have eased in recent weeks. Six months of economic contraction is a long-held informal definition of a recession. Yet nothing is simple in a post-pandemic economy in which growth is negative but the job market strong. The wide range of data is key in helping define when a recession hits.

US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June

WASHINGTON (AP) — Battered by surging consumer prices and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government announced Thursday, unchanged from its previous second-quarter estimate. It marked the second consecutive quarter of economic contraction, one informal rule of thumb for a recession. Most economists, citing a strong and resilient American job market, believe the world’s biggest economy is not yet in a downturn. Consumer spending grew at a 2% annual rate, but that gain was offset by a drop in business inventories and housing investment.

US long-term mortgage rates up for 6th week; 30-year at 6.7%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the sixth straight week, marking new highs not seen in 15 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average on the key 30-year rate climbed to 6.70% from 6.29% last week. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, jumped to 5.96% from 5.44% last week. Rapidly rising mortgage rates threaten to sideline even more homebuyers after more than doubling in 2022. Last year, prospective homebuyers were looking at rates well below 3%.

