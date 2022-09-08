AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:35 a.m. EDT

European Central Bank to join US Fed in outsized rate hikes FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is going to see higher interest rates. The European Central Bank’s meeting Thursday is not about whether to raise rates, but by how much. Analysts say it will be between a half-point and three-quarters of a point. The U.S. Federal Reserve has led the way with two three-quarter point rate increases, and the ECB is playing catchup as inflation... READ MORE

European Central Bank to join US Fed in outsized rate hikes

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is going to see higher interest rates. The European Central Bank’s meeting Thursday is not about whether to raise rates, but by how much. Analysts say it will be between a half-point and three-quarters of a point. The U.S. Federal Reserve has led the way with two three-quarter point rate increases, and the ECB is playing catchup as inflation hits a record 9.1%. It could go higher as prices for natural gas go through the roof because Russia has been cutting back supplies. Higher rates are the usual medicine to get inflation under control. But economists say it could make a coming recession worse.

Report: Clean energy jobs grow, but wages lag fossil sector

BERLIN (AP) — A new report has found that clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market. The International Energy Agency said Thursday that a post-pandemic jobs rebound in the sector has been driven by emissions-cutting technologies such as electric vehicle production, building insulation, solar projects and wind farms. Clean energy, which under IEA’s definition also includes nuclear power, is now estimated to account for more than half the 65 million energy sector jobs across all regions except Russia and the Middle East. The Paris-based agency said high energy prices have also seen an upswing in fossil fuel project and wages clean energy jobs still lag on pay.

Fed’s Brainard: Rates to rise higher, stay elevated longer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Fed official says the Federal Reserve will need to continue lifting its short-term interest rate to a level that restricts economic growth and keep it there for an extended period. In remarks to a banking industry conference Wednesday, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard echoed similarly tough comments about inflation delivered by Chair Jerome Powell late last month in Jackson Hole. Brainard said the Fed’s benchmark interest rate “will need to rise further” and stay at a level high enough to slow the economy “for some time to provide confidence that inflation is moving down” to the Fed’s 2% target. In July, prices were 8.5% higher than a year earlier.

Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple revealed its next line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors, and a longer lasting battery at the same prices as last year’s model, despite the mounting pressures of inflation that has driven up the cost of other everyday items. The decision to hold the line of iPhone prices came as a mild surprise, as most analysts had predicted Apple would likely ask its devout fans to pay as much as 15% more to help offset the rising costs for many components. The four new models, with starting prices ranging from $799 to $1,099, will be in stores beginning Sept. 16.

EU wants price cap on Russian gas, energy companies to pay

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says European Union countries should set a price cap on Russian natural gas. She also said Wednesday that European oil and gas companies are making extraordinary profits as the war in Ukraine drives up energy costs and that the bloc’s executive arm will propose they make a “solidarity contribution.” They’re part of a raft of proposals that the EU’s executive branch is putting on the table for the bloc’s energy ministers to discuss Friday. Von der Leyen says Russia is “actively manipulating the gas market.” It’s partially or fully cut natural gas to 13 EU countries.

GOP gives thumbs down to Biden’s $47B emergency request

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s request for $47 billion in emergency funding is getting a thumbs down from Republicans in Congress. GOP senators are skeptical of Biden’s request for billions of dollars to help Ukraine and respond to COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disasters. It signals difficult negotiations ahead as Congress works to pass a spending bill by Oct. 1 and avoid a government shutdown. The White House wants lawmakers to include $11.7 billion for Ukraine, on top of the some $40 billion Congress has already approved to help the country battle Russia’s invasion. The White House says much of the earlier funding for Ukraine has been spent.

Asia shares rise as Wall Street on track to end loss streak

TOKYO (AP) — Asian benchmarks are mostly higher, as investor optimism got a perk from a rally on Wall Street that’s on track to break a three-week losing streak. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Shanghai. Somewhat reassuring to market watchers was Japan’s revised seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, for the second quarter, which was revised upward to an annual rate of 3.5% growth, better than the initial estimate at 2.2%. Data showed private consumption and business spending are holding up in the world’s third-largest economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose even more.

Starbucks loses appeal, will rehire 7 fired Memphis workers

Starbucks says it will reinstate seven employees who were fired in February after leading an effort to unionize their Memphis store. The seven will get their jobs back after the Seattle-based coffee giant lost an appeal of a lower court’s order to reinstate them. Starbucks says the workers violated company policy by reopening the store after closing time and inviting a television crew inside. But the National Labor Relations Board determined the company was interfering with the workers’ right to organize. Last month, a federal court in Memphis ruled Starbucks should reinstate the workers while its case was being heard. Starbucks appealed, but on Tuesday, a federal appeals court upheld the lower court ruling.

Target drops mandatory CEO retirement age, Cornell to stay

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing its Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years. Cornell would have passed mandatory retirement age in that span. Sales have grown steadily since Cornell took the top job in 2014 and Target, based in Minneapolis, became a lifeline to millions of people during the pandemic.

New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss inherits an economic storm

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new prime minister has pledged to rebuild the economy and “ride out the storm” gathering over the country, but Liz Truss faces a daunting job. She inherits an ailing economy on the brink of a potentially long recession, with record inflation that’s forecast to worsen in coming months and millions crying out for government help to cope with soaring energy bills. Starting in October, millions of households will see their average yearly energy bill jump to about 3,500 pounds, or $4,000, which is almost triple what they paid a year ago. Truss is due to announce a major financial package Thursday to tackle soaring energy costs.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.