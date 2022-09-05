AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:05 a.m. EDT

China accuses Washington of cyber-spying on university BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing Washington of breaking into computers at a university that U.S. officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other. The National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center said Northwestern Polytechnical University reported break-ins in June. The center said they were traced to the National Security Agency but gave no details of how that was... READ MORE

China accuses Washington of cyber-spying on university

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing Washington of breaking into computers at a university that U.S. officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other. The National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center said Northwestern Polytechnical University reported break-ins in June. The center said they were traced to the National Security Agency but gave no details of how that was done. China and the United States are, along with Russia, regarded as leaders in cyber-warfare research. Washington accuses Beijing of misusing its capabilities to steal commercial secrets. China complains the United States improperly spies on universities and other targets. The American Embassy in Beijing didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

UNION, N.J. (AP) — The chief financial officer of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has died. The company confirmed Sunday that Gustavo Arnal died Friday. Arnal joined the company in May 2020 after previous stints at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing he fell from a building in Manhattan. He was pronounced dead in the scene and the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

OPEC+ faces what to do about lower oil prices; drivers cheer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Oil prices are sagging amid fears of recessions across the globe. OPEC and allied countries are weighing what to do about that when they meet online Monday. High oil prices were a bonanza for countries like Saudi Arabia over the summer, but now they’re well off those highs. Saudi Arabia’s oil minister has even said the group known as OPEC+ could cut production at any time. Oil has whipsawed between fears of recession in Europe and the U.S. and China’s slowdown over strict COVID-19 restrictions. Analysts think the group may simply leave production levels unchanged.

Citing imminent danger Cloudflare drops hate site Kiwi Farms

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Citing “imminent danger,” Cloudflare has dropped the notorious stalking and harassment site Kiwi Farms from its internet security services. For years, members of the site have congregated on what they call a “lighthearted discussion forum” to organize vicious harassment campaigns against transgender people, feminists and others they deem mockable. They gang up on victims and pool their personal details such as addresses and phone numbers in a practice called “doxxing,” spreading vile rumors and targeting workplaces, friends, families and homes. Another favorite tactic has been“swatting” – making false emergency calls to provoke an armed police response at a target’s home.

Britain to learn who will succeed Johnson as prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Britain finally learns who its next prime minister will be after two months of political uncertainty during which energy prices skyrocketed and tens of thousands of workers went on strike. The governing Conservative Party will announce Monday whether Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the most votes from party members to succeed Boris Johnson as party leader and British prime minister. Whoever emerges victorious will inherit an economy heading into a potentially lengthy recession and will need to jump straight into tackling the cost-of-living crisis walloping the U.K. Truss is widely regarded as the clear front-runner in the leadership race. She has promised to act “immediately” to tackle soaring energy bills.

Russia revokes media license of top independent newspaper

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has upheld a motion from Russian authorities to revoke the license of a top independent newspaper that for years has been critical of the Kremlin. It’s the latest move in a months-long crackdown on independent media, opposition activists and human rights groups. The ruling Monday against Novaya Gazeta comes amid Russia’s grinding military campaign in Ukraine and the Kremlin’s effort to silence critics of what it calls a “special military operation.” Dmitry Muratov is the Nobel Peace Prize-winning editor-in-chief of the newspaper. He called the ruling on Monday “political” and “not having the slightest legal basis.” Muratov promised to contest it. Novaya Gazeta is Russia’s most renowned independent newspaper.

Turkey’s annual inflation passes 80% after interest rate cut

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish Statistical Institute says the country’s annual inflation passed 80% in August, further hitting consumers facing high energy, food and housing costs. Consumer prices rose by 80.21% from a year earlier, up 0.6 percentage points from the previous month, the agency said Monday. Independent experts say inflation is much higher than official statistics. The Inflation Research Group put the annual rate at 181%. The rise came after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates to 13% in August despite rising prices, a plunging lira and an unbalanced current account. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the lira’s decline have stoked inflation.

Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are lower after Europe faced a new squeeze on gas supplies. London and Frankfurt opened lower Monday. Tokyo, Hong Kong and South Korea also fell while Shanghai gained. Oil prices rose more than $2 per barrel while the euro edged lower. European markets were roiled by Russian energy giant Gazprom’s announcement that a suspension of gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be extended indefinitely. That adds to shortages in Germany and other economies. Traders also worry U.S. government data that showed wages rose sharply in August might be seen by the Federal Reserve might see that as evidence more interest rate hikes are needed to bring down inflation.

Germany to publish results of energy ‘stress test’

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government plans to publish the results of a highly anticipated study into how the country’s energy sector will cope with possible shortages in the coming months. The outcome of the so-called stress test to be published on Monday could determine whether Germany delays the planned shutdown of its last three nuclear power plants at the end of the year. Germany is scrambling to ensure the lights stay on and homes stay warm this winter despite an expected shortage of natural gas due to supply cuts from Russia. The government has announced numerous measures to import gas from other sources and reactivate mothballed coal- and oil-fueled power plants. It has also urged citizens to conserve as much energy as possible.

Sterling Lord, uniquely enduring literary agent, dies at 102

NEW YORK (AP) — The uniquely enduring literary agent who worked for years to find a publisher for Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road” and over the following decades arranged deals for everyone from true crime writer Joe McGinniss to the creators of the Berenstain Bears has died. Sterling Lord was 102. He endured the initial unwillingness of publishers to take on Kerouac’s unorthodox narrative and was the longtime agent for other shining lights of the Beats. His full roster of clients produced works about sports, politics, murder and the travails of illustrated animals. His daughter told The Associated Press that Lord “had a good death and died peacefully of old age” Saturday.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.