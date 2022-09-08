Argan: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.2 million. The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $118.1 million in the period. Argan shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.44, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.2 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $118.1 million in the period.

Argan shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.44, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.