Argan: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.2 million.
The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share.
The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $118.1 million in the period.
Argan shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.44, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.
