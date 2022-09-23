On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Boeing, Devon Energy fall; Guidewire, Dollar Tree rise

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Boeing Co., down $7.45 to $131.26.

The airplane maker will pay $200 million to settle charges that it misled investors about the safety of its 737 Max after two crashes.

Guidewire Software Inc., up $2.47 to $61.94.

The provider of software to the insurance industry announced a $400M stock buyback plan.

Yeti Holdings Inc., down $1.30 to $31.04.

The maker of stylish and pricey coolers announced the resignation of its chief financial officer.

Devon Energy Corp., down $5.43 to $57.69.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.

Newmont Corp., down $1.25 to $41.25.

The gold miner fell along with prices for the precious metal.

Costco Wholesale Corp., down $20.77 to $466.40.

The warehouse club chain warned that it’s still dealing with pressure from inflation.

Southern Copper Corp., down $2.12 to $43.45.

The copper miner fell along with prices for the base metal.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $1.96 to $141.29.

Some discount retailers held up better than the slumping market as recession fears grow.

Top Stories