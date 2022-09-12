On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Business News

Bristol-Myers, Gilead rise, SVB Financial, BioMarin fall

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 4:26 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $2.20 to $72.36.

The pharmaceutical company received U.S. approval for a psoriasis treatment.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $2.73 to $68.01.

The drug developer announced agreements to settle patent disputes over HIV treatments.

Yum Brands Inc., up $1.17 to $117.26.

The owner of KFC and Taco Bell announced a new $2 billion stock buyback plan.

SVB Financial Group, down $16.82 to $406.15.

Investors were disappointed by the bank’s latest update to its financial forecast.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., down $2.69 to $90.24.

The drug developer gave investors a potentially discouraging update on the development of a hemophilia drug.

Chevron Corp., up $2.53 to $162.50 Energy companies gained ground along with rising U.S. crude oil prices.

Newmont Corp., up 78 cents to $43.95.

The gold producer gained ground as prices for the precious metal edged higher.

Stellantis NV, up 52 cents to $13.93.

United Auto Workers on strike at the carmaker’s casting plant in Indiana have reached a tentative deal.

