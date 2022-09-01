Ciena: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
HANOVER, Md. (AP) _ Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $868 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $907.8 million.

