Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 3:19 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 99 cents to $87.78 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $1.16 to $94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $2.44 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.60 a gallon. October natural gas rose 25 cents to $8.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $12 to $1,740.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose $1.09 to $19.86 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.61 a pound.

The dollar rose to 142.73 Japanese yen from 142.71 yen. The euro rose to $1.0117 from $1.0043.

