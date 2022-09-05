On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Electrical grid problems cut power to parts of Oman

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 11:01 am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Electrical grid problems cut power to parts of Oman for hours on Monday, authorities said.

The outage began in the early afternoon and lasted for much of those affected until around 6 p.m.. The state-run Oman News Agency described the outage as a “partial blackout.”

It said the outages affected Muscat, the country’s capital, and other areas.

Namaa Group, which oversees Oman’s electrical grid, blamed the outage...

Namaa Group, which oversees Oman’s electrical grid, blamed the outage on “a technical failure in one of the transmission lines.”

The sultanate of Oman sits on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

