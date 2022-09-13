On Air: Federal Insights
Former Disney CEO Iger joins Thrive Capital as mentor

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is joining investment firm Thrive Capital as a venture partner.

The company said in a blog post that Iger will mentor its founders as they build companies across industries such as health care, consumer technology, financial services and enterprise software.

“I have long believed that by harnessing and advancing technology we can transform businesses and ultimately change our world for the better, and this is exactly what Thrive intends to...

“I have long believed that by harnessing and advancing technology we can transform businesses and ultimately change our world for the better, and this is exactly what Thrive intends to do and I’m excited to join them in this important endeavor,” Iger said in a statement.

Iger, 71, stepped down as CEO of Disney in February 2020 after 15 years at the helm but stayed on as chairman until the end of 2021.

New York-based Thrive Capital was co-founded by Josh Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner.

Top Stories