General Mills, Walmart rise; Chemours, Carnival fall

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 4:14 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

General Mills Inc., up $4.31 to $79.72.

The maker of Cheerios, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods raised its profit forecast for the year.

Coty Inc., up 25 cents to $8.04.

The owner of CoverGirl and Clairol beauty brands gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Chemours Co., down $2.59 to $28.14.

The chemical company trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.

Carnival Corp., down 71 cents to $9.71.

Cruise lines fell as Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm after battering Puerto Rico.

Walmart Inc., up $1.22 to $134.77.

The nation’s largest retailer said it will hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.62 to $28.10.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Viatris Inc., unchanged at $9.04.

The healthcare company’s partner on a potential multiple sclerosis treatment gave investors an encouraging development update.

Beyond Meat Inc., down 13 cents to $15.90.

The plant-based meat maker suspended a top executive after he was charged with felony battery.

Top Stories