Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. rose 13.5075 cents at $8.71511 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1.25 cents at $6.6750 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 8.50 cents at $3.70 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 3.25 cents at $14.08 a bushel.

Beef was mixedr and pork was lowerer on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.4357 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.17 cents at $1.7570 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost 1.67 cents at $.8870 a pound.

