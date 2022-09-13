Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. was up 1.50 cents at $8.4275 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 3.25 cents at $7.09 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 8 cents at $4.1650 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 15.50 cents at $15.3425 a bushel. Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .95 cent at $1.4480 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 2.07 cents at $1.7945 a pound; while Oct.... READ MORE

Wheat for Sep. was up 1.50 cents at $8.4275 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 3.25 cents at $7.09 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 8 cents at $4.1650 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 15.50 cents at $15.3425 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .95 cent at $1.4480 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 2.07 cents at $1.7945 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 3.88 cents at $.9575 a pound.

