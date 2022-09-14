Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. rose 11.75 cents at $8.5375 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 10.50 cents at $6.8225 a bushel, Sep. oats was off .25 cent at $4.1625 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 30.50 cents at $14.1625 a bushel. Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .45 cent at $1.4435 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .52 cent at $1.7997 a pound; while Oct.... READ MORE

Wheat for Sep. rose 11.75 cents at $8.5375 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 10.50 cents at $6.8225 a bushel, Sep. oats was off .25 cent at $4.1625 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 30.50 cents at $14.1625 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .45 cent at $1.4435 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .52 cent at $1.7997 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.05 cents at $.9470 a pound.

