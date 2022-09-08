Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $152.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.