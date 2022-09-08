On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
September 8, 2022 6:11 am
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $152.9 million in the period.

