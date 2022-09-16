On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/16/2022

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 4:16 pm
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, leaving the market with another week of sizable losses, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday. The Nasdaq lost almost 1% and the Dow lost almost half a percent.

FedEx had its biggest loss on record after saying a sharp dropoff in its business had worsened in recent weeks. Markets...

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 28.02 points, or 0.7%, to 3,873.33.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 139.40 points, or 0.5%, to 30,822.42.

The Nasdaq fell 103.95 points, or 0.9%, to 11,448.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.04 points, or 1.5%, to 1,798.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 194.03 points, or 4.8%.

The Dow is down 1,329.29 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 663.90 points, or 5.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 84.66 points, or 4.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 892.85 points, or 18.7%.

The Dow is down 5,515.88 points, or 15.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,196.57 points, or 26.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 447.12 points, or 19.9%.

