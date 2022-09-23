Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings. Week of Sept. 26 Intensity Therapeutics – Westport, Conn., 2.2 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Roth Capital/The Benchmark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol INTS. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing intratumoral injection therapies for cancer. YanGuFang International Group – Shanghai, China, 5 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sept. 26

Intensity Therapeutics – Westport, Conn., 2.2 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Roth Capital/The Benchmark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol INTS. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing intratumoral injection therapies for cancer.

YanGuFang International Group – Shanghai, China, 5 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol YGF. Business: Chinese producer of oat and grain products.

