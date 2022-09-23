On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 3:07 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sept. 26

Intensity Therapeutics – Westport, Conn., 2.2 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Roth Capital/The Benchmark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol INTS. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing intratumoral injection therapies for cancer.

YanGuFang International Group – Shanghai, China, 5 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sept. 26

Intensity Therapeutics – Westport, Conn., 2.2 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Roth Capital/The Benchmark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol INTS. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing intratumoral injection therapies for cancer.

YanGuFang International Group – Shanghai, China, 5 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol YGF. Business: Chinese producer of oat and grain products.

        Insight by VAST Federal: Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy, discusses data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|30 Avoiding Automation Failure: What,...
9|30 Cybersecurity: Compliance &...
9|30 Providing Enhanced Payment Features...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories