Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Japan logs record Aug trade deficit on weak yen, costly oil

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 11:26 pm
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — Japan posted a record trade deficit in August as costs for imports of oil and gas soared, the government reported Thursday.

The 2.82 trillion yen ($19.6 billion) deficit, the 13th in a row, was triple the deficit logged in the same month a year earlier.

Customs-data showed exports rose 22% from a year earlier as regional economies recovered from pandemic-related disruptions while imports soared 50%.

Energy-related imports from the Middle...

READ MORE

TOKYO (AP) — Japan posted a record trade deficit in August as costs for imports of oil and gas soared, the government reported Thursday.

The 2.82 trillion yen ($19.6 billion) deficit, the 13th in a row, was triple the deficit logged in the same month a year earlier.

Customs-data showed exports rose 22% from a year earlier as regional economies recovered from pandemic-related disruptions while imports soared 50%.

Energy-related imports from the Middle East accounted for about half of the deficit.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

Japan’s currency, the yen, has weakened sharply against the U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to counter inflation. Surging prices for many commodities and other products are also pushing Japan’s imports higher.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
9|21 NextGen Virtual Training Summit
9|21 Fireside Chat with Nadine Alameh, CEO...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories