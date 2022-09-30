Money and Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 THE WEEK AHEAD The Labor Department delivers its monthly tally of U.S. job openings Tuesday and its September snapshot of hiring by nonfarm employers Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. reports quarterly results Thursday. SPOTLIGHT READ MORE

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Labor Department delivers its monthly tally of U.S. job openings Tuesday and its September snapshot of hiring by nonfarm employers Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. reports quarterly results Thursday.

SPOTLIGHT

Nike suffered its biggest single-day decline in more than 20 years on Friday after the sneaker and athletic apparel maker said it’s slashing prices to reduce its bloated inventory, which is cutting into profits.

CENTERPIECE

SPACtacular decline

Less than two years ago, so-called “blank-check companies” were raising tens of billions of dollars per month, shocking Wall Street. Now these special purpose acquisition companies have gone cold.

STORY STOCKS

FUND FOCUS

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund (DAGVX)

“Skilled and experienced” leader Brian Ferguson has been at the helm here since 2003. It’s beaten its Russell 1000 Value benchmark by 1.3 percentage points since then.

