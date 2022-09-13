On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Peloton, Unity Software fall; Cheniere, Core & Main rise

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Core & Main Inc., up 61 cents to $25.11.

The distributor of water and fire protection products beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts.

Cheniere Energy Inc., up $4.94 to $165.67.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Core & Main Inc., up 61 cents to $25.11.

The distributor of water and fire protection products beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts.

Cheniere Energy Inc., up $4.94 to $165.67.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

The liquefied natural gas company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Oracle Corp., down $1.04 to $76.04.

The software company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $1.14 to $9.91.

The exercise bike and treadmill company announced the resignation of co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi.

Unity Software Inc., down $5.65 to $36.66.

AppLovin said it will not submit another buyout proposal for the video gaming software company.

Eastman Chemical Co., down $10.76 to $84.11.

        Read more: Business News

The specialty chemicals maker cut its third-quarter profit forecast.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.12 to $31.05.

The copper and gold mining company fell along with prices for both metals.

Baker Hughes Co., down 92 cents to $24.54.

Energy stocks slipped as oil prices edged lower.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories