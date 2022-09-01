SAIC: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $73 million. On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.75 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share. The information technology company posted revenue of $1.83... READ MORE

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $73 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.5 billion to $7.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIC

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.