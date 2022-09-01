On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

SAIC: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 7:13 am
< a min read
      

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $73 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.83...

READ MORE

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $73 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Agencies across the government are intently focused on cyber initiatives, driven in part by evolving threats and in part by the directives of the White House’s executive order on improving cybersecurity. But how can these lessons be applied to your cyber evolution efforts?

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.5 billion to $7.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIC

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 17th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
9|7 Zoom EBC Tour for Battelle
9|7 Exploring AI-Powered Automation for IT...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories