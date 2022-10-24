AGNC Investment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $666 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents... READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $666 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $373 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $177 million.

AGNC Investment shares have decreased 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.62, a fall of 54% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGNC

