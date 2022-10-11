On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

American Airlines hikes 3Q revenue forecast on strong summer

The Associated Press
October 11, 2022 11:16 am
< a min read
      

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines said Tuesday that its revenue rose faster than expected over much of the summer, but costs also increased sharply.

The airline said third-quarter revenue rose about 13% over the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, compared with its previous forecast of a 10% to 12% gain.

Airlines have benefited from strong demand and fewer flights than before the pandemic, which is causing average fares to rise. American...

READ MORE

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines said Tuesday that its revenue rose faster than expected over much of the summer, but costs also increased sharply.

The airline said third-quarter revenue rose about 13% over the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, compared with its previous forecast of a 10% to 12% gain.

Airlines have benefited from strong demand and fewer flights than before the pandemic, which is causing average fares to rise. American said passenger-carrying capacity in the third quarter was 9.6% lower than the same period in 2019.

Even with higher costs, Texas-based American said its third-quarter pretax margin was roughly 4.5%, up from its previous prediction of 2% to 4%.

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

Cowen airline analyst Helane Becker said American’s outlook was encouraging for other large carriers and that American, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines “have the best potential for a positive surprise” during this month’s round of financial reports.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. were down 1% in late-morning trading, slightly less than the decline in other leading U.S. airline stocks.

American is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Oct. 20.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|18 Robins AFB Tech Expo
10|18 Public Sector Virtual Roundtable: The...
10|18 Caffeine and Collaboration: DORA...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories