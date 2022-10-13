AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:41 a.m. EDT

Little sign of relief expected in September inflation data WASHINGTON (AP) — Any Americans hoping for relief from months of punishing inflation might not see much in Thursday’s government report on price increases in September. Lower gas prices will probably reduce overall consumer inflation for a third straight month. But measures of “core” inflation, which are closely watched because they exclude volatile food and energy costs, are expected to return to a four-decade peak. Economists... READ MORE

Little sign of relief expected in September inflation data

WASHINGTON (AP) — Any Americans hoping for relief from months of punishing inflation might not see much in Thursday’s government report on price increases in September. Lower gas prices will probably reduce overall consumer inflation for a third straight month. But measures of “core” inflation, which are closely watched because they exclude volatile food and energy costs, are expected to return to a four-decade peak. Economists have estimated that the government’s consumer price index jumped 8.1% in September from 12 months earlier. That is a distressingly large gain, though below the 9.1% year-over-year peak that was reached in June.

Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will soon learn just how high a boost they’ll get in their benefits next year. The increase to be announced Thursday, expected to be the highest in 40 years, is fueled by record high inflation and is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How well it does that depends on inflation next year. The boost in benefits takes effect in 2023. It will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of the jump in Social Security benefits.

What spiking US veterinary prices reveal about inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most pets hate visiting the vet. Now it’s becoming a lot more unpleasant for their owners, too. America’s worst bout of inflation in four decades has swollen the cost of your dog or cat’s visit to the animal doctor. Prices for vet services have jumped 10% in the past year, government data shows — the biggest such spike on records dating back two decades. The surging cost of veterinary services illustrates how high inflation has spread well beyond physical goods, such as cars, that became scarce as the economy accelerated out of the pandemic recession, to nOnumerous services of which pet care is one example.

Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce what’s virtually certain to be the largest increase in Social Security benefits in 40 years. The boost is meant to allow beneficiaries to keep up with inflation, and how it’s generated stirs plenty of controversy. Critics say the data used to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending. It’s also a one-size-fits-all increase, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they have.

Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high’’ inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead. In minutes from their Sept. 20-21 meeting released Wednesday, the Fed policymakers judged that a “softening of the labor market’’ — likely including higher unemployment — would be needed to curb the nation’s inflationary pressures. They noted that hiring remained “robust,” which itself fuels high inflation as wages rise sharply.

Asian stocks fall ahead of US inflation update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have fallen ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price data that investors worry will show inflation still is hot, reinforcing the Federal Reserve’s plans for more aggressive interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 ended lower after a different inflation gauge edged lower but still was near a multi-decade high. The Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia have raised rates by unusually big margins to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs, but traders fear they might tip the global economy into recession.

Yellen says US economy ‘resilient’ amid global headwinds

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seeking to project confidence in the U.S. financial outlook while pledging vigilance in responding to “risks on the horizon.” She’s offering that message as global finance leaders gather in Washington to discuss the increasingly dismal view of the global economy. Yellen said Wednesday that the U.S. economy “remains resilient in the face of global economic headwinds.” Her remarks crediting President Joe Biden’s domestic policies for contributing to U.S. economic strength came as administration officials try to talk up the president’s policies ahead of midterm elections

In drawn-out recovery, NYC inches out from COVID’s shadow

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s becoming clearer that New York City’s recovery from the pandemic will be drawn out and that some aspects of the city’s economic ecosystem could be changed for good. More workers returned to their offices as the summer ended. But those limited numbers mean continued hardship for New Yorkers whose jobs are built around the commuting class. Remote work has brought an upswing in jobs and liveliness to some neighborhoods in the outer boroughs. But that hasn’t made up for what’s been lost. The city’s unemployment rate was over 6% in August. That’s significantly higher than the national rate of under 4%.

Japan’s Sony, Honda jointly making EVs for 2026 US delivery

TOKYO (AP) — A new electric car company that brings together two big names in Japanese business, Honda and Sony, has officially kicked off. The companies say they share common values of taking up challenges and serving people’s needs. The electric vehicle from Sony Honda Mobility will go on sale in 2025, with deliveries coming first in the U.S. in early 2026, and in Japan later that year. Pre-orders start 2025. In March, Sony and Honda announced the 50-50 joint venture, with the idea of bringing together Honda’s expertise in autos, mobility technology and sales with Sony’s imaging, network, sensor and entertainment expertise.

China’s Xi gets chance to tighten hold on economy at meeting

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, gets a chance to stack the ranks with allies who share his vision of intensifying pervasive control over entrepreneurs and technology development at a meeting of the ruling Communist Party that starts this weekend. The only question is whether China’s economic slump might force Xi to temper his enthusiasm for a state-run economy and add supporters of markets and private enterprise that generate jobs and wealth. The congress will install party leaders, not economic regulators. That will be done by the ceremonial legislature next year. But the party lineup will highlight who is likely to be appointed premier, the official who oversees the economy, and to other posts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.