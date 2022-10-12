AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:08 a.m. EDT

IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. The 190-country lending agency is forecasting that the global economy will eke out growth of just 2.7% next year, down from the... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. The 190-country lending agency is forecasting that the global economy will eke out growth of just 2.7% next year, down from the 2.9% it had estimated in July. The IMF left unchanged its forecast for international growth this year — a modest 3.2%, a sharp deceleration from last year’s 6% expansion.

Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies

The U.S. Department of Labor is publishing a new proposal on how workers should be classified saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. The department said Tuesday that misclassifying workers as independent contractors denies those workers protections under federal labor standards, promotes wage theft, allows certain employers to gain an unfair advantage over businesses, and hurts the economy. Shares of major gig companies such as Uber and Lyft plummeted.

Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted

TOKYO (AP) — Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad have started arriving in Japan. Beginning Tuesday, the government lifted border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines have added flights and visa-free travel is back for short-term business visits and tourism. Travelers are expected to deliver a sorely needed $35 billion boost to the world’s third-largest economy. And given the bargains to be had with the yen weakening against the U.S. dollar, the flood of visitors is expected to keep growing.

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market is in disarray. So the state’s top prosecutor says he will try a new broader approach to disrupting the illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy while sowing widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade-old multi-agency seasonal eradication program. It’s the nation’s largest and this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants. California will turn it into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday that the new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations.

Asian shares mostly lower ahead of price, earnings reports

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower following another volatile day on Wall Street, as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong but rose in Sydney. In currency trading the Japanese yen declined to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar, at 146 yen-levels, raising expectations of another intervention by Tokyo to prop up the yen. The Bank of Korea raised its key rate by 0.5 percentage points. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, marking its fifth straight loss, after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears. The Dow industrials edged higher while the Nasdaq fell.

Bank of England expands push to stabilize financial markets

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has expanded its emergency effort to stabilize the financial markets amid concerns the government’s plan to slash taxes pose a “material risk” to Britain’s fiscal stability. The central bank said Tuesday that it will now buy inflation-linked securities that offer protection from inflation as well as conventional government bonds as it seeks to “restore orderly conditions” in the market. The bank says purchases will total up to 10 billion pounds, or $11 billion, a day split evenly between both types of bonds. The program expanded after yields on government bonds jumped again Monday. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey says the purchases will end Friday as originally planned.

TikTok going big on US e-commerce? Job listings offer clues

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok appears to be deepening its foray into e-commerce. It’s indicating in job listings that it has plans to operate its own U.S. warehouses, the kind of packing and shipping facilities more associated with Amazon or Walmart than the social media platform best known for addictive short videos. In the past two weeks, the company has posted several job listings on LinkedIn looking for candidates to help it develop and grow its “Fulfillment by TikTok Shop” to sellers using the app. According to the listings, TikTok plans to provide warehousing, delivery and item return options to sellers. A company spokesperson declined to comment on TikTok’s e-commerce plans in the U.S.

French PM to requisition workers amid refineries strike

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced a decision to requisition workers operating petrol depots of the ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso and threatened to do the same for those of Total group, amid strikes that have led fuel pumps to run dry in the country. Drivers queuing to fill the tanks of their vehicles and petrol stations closed temporarily while waiting for deliveries have become an increasingly familiar sight in France in recent days. Borne spoke Tuesday at the National Assembly. She said about 30% of France’s petrol stations are experiencing temporary shortages with at least one or more type of fuel. She called for urgent dialogue between unions and companies’ management as strikers are asking for pay rises amid fueling inflation in the country.

6 tips you can use to help improve your credit score

NEW YORK (AP) — Credit scores are complicated, so the process of improving them can look different for everyone. Experts have some tips for how you can get started if you need to improve your credit score. The first step is knowing what your score is and what’s showing in your credit report. If you have credit cards, you should use them, but not max them out. If you can’t pay off your card every month, even small payments will help improve your score. And if you don’t have a credit history, you can start safe with secured cards that help you avoid overspending.

How is your credit score calculated and why is it important?

NEW YORK (AP) — Your credit score affects whether you can get a credit card, rent an apartment, buy a house, start a business, or even get a cell phone contract. A low credit score can limit your choice of loans or determine if you can get one at all. But there are plenty of things you can do to create healthy habits around your credit score. You should check your credit score at least once a year to make sure you’re comfortable with it. And if you’re getting ready to apply for a car loan or a mortgage, you might want to check it more often.

