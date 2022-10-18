AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:47 a.m. EDT

US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data — a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas. The proposal obtained by The Associated Press was made by an advisory panel comprised of executives from 20 companies, including Walmart, General Motors and Intel. If adopted, it... READ MORE

A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data — a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas. The proposal obtained by The Associated Press was made by an advisory panel comprised of executives from 20 companies, including Walmart, General Motors and Intel. If adopted, it would shroud in secrecy customs data on ocean-going freight responsible for about half of the $2.7 trillion in goods entering the U.S. every year. Human rights activists say it flies in the face of government commitments to be more transparent on trade.

Labor agency tallies votes in another Amazon union election

NEW YORK (AP) — The nascent group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S. is set to face a crucial test on Tuesday. Representatives from the National Labor Relations Board will be counting ballots from a union election at an Amazon warehouse near Albany, New York. Amazon says roughly 800 people are employed at the warehouse. Amazon Labor Union is leading the organizing effort. It has faced several roadblocks since its win on Staten Island this April. Amazon also hasn’t acknowledged the union. Experts note racking up more wins could offer the union more leverage to drag the company to the negotiating table.

Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher in Asia after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. China delayed the release of its third-quarter GDP data. On Monday, the S&P 500 jumped 2.6%, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off on Friday. The Dow added 1.9% and the Nasdaq climbed 3.4%. Bank of America rallied after reporting earnings that beat forecasts. U.K. government bonds rallied following news that the country’s new Treasury chief was abandoning nearly all of a series of unfunded tax cuts that had upset markets.

Key witness in Holmes trial affirms testimony against her

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A key witness in a trial that led to the conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes adamantly stood by his testimony during an unusual court appearance Monday. The prosecution witness, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, made a remorseful appearance at Holmes’ Silicon Valley home after the trial, raising questions about potential misconduct. The hearing focused on Rosendorff, who according to Holmes’ partner William Evans had expressed regrets about his testimony during an Aug. 8 visit. But Rosendorff on Monday repeatedly affirmed that his testimony was truthful and Holmes’ conviction was justified. A judge’s ruling is expected by the end of the month.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes ‘Trussonomics’

LONDON (AP) — New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

UK Treasury chief in position of power as PM Truss struggles

LONDON (AP) — As British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggles to retain her authority, one man is seen to be in the real position of power to restore order and credibility to the Conservative government and limit the damage caused by Truss’ economic plans. Jeremy Hunt, Britain’s new Treasury chief, on Monday sought to calm jittery markets and angry Conservative lawmakers as he announced he was reversing the bulk of Truss’ tax-cutting economic stimulus package. Hunt, 55, on Friday became the U.K.’s fourth Treasury chief this year. It’s a return to power for a man who twice ran unsuccessfully to lead the Conservative Party. Hunt, a centrist, has served in top government posts before, including foreign secretary and health secretary.

Scholz overrides allies, keeps 3 German nuke plants running

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered his ministers to prepare to keep all of Germany’s three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch over the winter. Scholz’s office said the German leader announced the decision Monday in a letter to the Cabinet. The move overrides the views of two coalition partners who had been locked in a bitter debate over the issue. Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the environmentalist Greens had argued that only two should continue operating beyond the scheduled shutdown on Dec. 31. Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats had suggested all three nuclear plants could continue operating even beyond April. Germany is facing a possible energy crunch due to cuts in Russian supplies.

Maryland judge strikes down nation’s first digital ad tax

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge has struck down the nation’s first tax on digital advertising as unconstitutional It’s a case attorneys for Big Tech have argued unfairly targets their clients. Judge Alison Asti of Anne Arundel County Circuit Court said the Maryland law violates the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on state interference with interstate commerce. She also ruled that it violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discrimination against electronic commerce. Raquel Coombs, a spokesperson for Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, whose office is defending the law, said the office is reviewing the decision to determine next steps.

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler. The announcement comes shortly after West was blocked from posting on Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. West, who is legally known as Ye, was locked out of Twitter and Instagram a week ago over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. In one post on Twitter, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records, making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. The potential purchase of Parler would give Ye control of a social media platform and a new outlet for his opinions with no gatekeeper.

Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program. He announced Monday that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. Biden is encouraging the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touting the application form, which he says will take less than five minutes to complete. He says an early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty.”

